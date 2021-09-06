STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1 crore locally woven Bathukamma sarees to be distributed in Telangana

The TRS government has identified 1.05 crore eligible women to hand over the sarees which are designed in 225 patterns and 25 colours.

Officials examine a stock of Bathukamma sarees which arrived at Kapra municipal office.

Officials examine a stock of Bathukamma sarees which arrived at Kapra municipal office. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

HYDERABAD: For the first time, more than 1.05 crore sarees in 225 designs and 25 different colours are being woven by professionals at various districts in the State for distribution to eligible beneficiaries as part of Bathukamma celebrations to be held in October. This year, the government has given orders to several weaving families to produce 1.05 crore sarees.

Officials have planned to distribute Bathukamma sarees to women aged above 18 years at all places in the State in this month itself. “Weavers living in Karimnagar, Warangal and Sircilla districts are weaving the sarees. Already, more than 80 lakh sarees have been prepared, packed and sent to Hyderabad. All sarees were made by using the latest technology and are of good quality,” an official said.

Keeping in mind the large number of sarees to be produced, the government has given an order to Kakatiya Textiles Society at Hanamkonda. The society has set up 366 units, with each unit having eight machines that use the latest technology to weave sarees. Operators of the units said that more than 22.5 lakh meters of sarees had been designed with 25 different colours.In Sircilla, more than 60 lakh sarees have been weaved since three months and are ready to be handed over to the government. The BC Welfare Department officials and Revenue officials in these districts are monitoring the production of sarees.

The government has identified 1.05 crore eligible women who will be given the sarees as Dasara gifts. The sarees will be distributed from September until the first week of October. Jobs for over 5K workers Operators of weaving units have hired more than 5,000 workers in Karimnagar, Warangal and Sircilla districts for weaving the Batukamma sarees. 

“Since the past few months, thousands of workers have participated in the process. After the festival, we will continue to produce sarees at out units and market them to other States by offering them at low prices of `300 each,” said an operator of a unit.

