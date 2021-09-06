STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural service should be mandatory for doctors: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Describing the medical profession as a noble mission, the Vice President advised doctors not to give any remission or commit omission, but to serve the nation with passion.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting that the doctor-patient ratio in the country was 1:1,456 as against the WHO norm of 1:1000, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday, September 5, 2021, stressed the need to increase the number of medical colleges while referring to the government’s efforts to bridge the gap.

Speaking at the 11th annual Medical Teachers’ Day Awards function here in the city, the Vice President also said that three to five years service in rural areas for young doctors was essential while pointing out that 60 per cent of the country’s population lives in the villages. According to an official press release issued here, Vice President said: “It (serving in rural area) must be made mandatory. I know that it will not be liked by many. But I feel that is the need.”

Describing the medical profession as a noble mission, he advised doctors not to give any remission or commit omission, but to serve the nation with passion. The Vice President asked the doctors to remember the core value of compassion for humanity in all their actions, and said “Let that be your moral compass when in dilemma and always adhere to the highest level of ethics.”

