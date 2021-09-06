'Seedcopters' to revive Telangana's forests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Seedcopters’ are on their way to aid in achieving the objectives of Haritha Telangana and Hara Bhara Bharat. This was tweeted by K Taraka Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister on Sunday, who also posted a video of the drone which is not only capable of flying over forests and delivering seedballs in dry patches, but can also monitor the growth of trees from the seedling stage till they are fully grown.

“Seedcopters will help in rejuvenation of degraded forest blocks across the State. Hon’ble CM KCR’s flagship Haritha Haram would be further strengthened by this initiative,” he tweeted. The seedcopters are being developed jointly by the Forest Department, and Marut Drones, with support from T-Works and the emerging technologies wing of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

Known to be India’s first aerial seeding solution for rapid reforestation, these seedcopters would be used for seeding 50 lakh seed balls in 33 districts of Telangana this monsoon, contributing to the Hara Bhara mission of planting one billion trees across the county by 2030. Actor Rana Daggubati, Jadev Payeng, known as the Forest Man of India, and environmentalist Daripalli Ramaiah would be the brand ambassadors for this effort.