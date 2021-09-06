STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Seedcopters' to revive Telangana's forests

Actor Rana Daggubati, Jaydev Payeng, known as the Forest Man of India, and environmentalist Daripalli Ramaiah would be the brand ambassadors for this effort.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

environmental activist Jadav Payeng

Assam’s environmental activist Jadav Payeng

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Seedcopters’ are on their way to aid in achieving the objectives of Haritha Telangana and Hara Bhara Bharat. This was tweeted by K Taraka Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister on Sunday, who also posted a video of the drone which is not only capable of flying over forests and delivering seedballs in dry patches, but can also monitor the growth of trees from the seedling stage till they are fully grown.

“Seedcopters will help in rejuvenation of degraded forest blocks across the State. Hon’ble CM KCR’s flagship Haritha Haram would be further strengthened by this initiative,” he tweeted. The seedcopters are being developed jointly by the Forest Department, and Marut Drones, with support from T-Works and the emerging technologies wing of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH). 

Known to be India’s first aerial seeding solution for rapid reforestation, these seedcopters would be used for seeding 50 lakh seed balls in 33 districts of Telangana this monsoon, contributing to the Hara Bhara mission of planting one billion trees across the county by 2030. Actor Rana Daggubati, Jadev Payeng, known as the Forest Man of India, and environmentalist Daripalli Ramaiah would be the brand ambassadors for this effort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Forest Departments Seedcoper Marut Drones Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad Haritha Haram Forest Man of India
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp