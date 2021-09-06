Telangana braces for another bout of heavy downpour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Met Department’s forecast for the next few days remains grim; it has predicted extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in parts of northern Telangana. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall is likely on Monday, and it may intensify into extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

This is attributed to the cyclonic circulation over north and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal, which has extended up to 4.5 km above the sea level. The warnings largely pertain to Adilabad, Kumrambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagaon, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.