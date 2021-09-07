KCR urges Jal Shakti Min to defer gazette notification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi and reportedly asked him to defer the implementation of the Ministry’s gazette notification. The Ministry had decided to bring irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the jurisdiction of river management boards from October 14.

However, the Chief Minister reportedly informed the Jal Shakti Minister that October was an agriculture season and the Boards could not take control over the projects at the peak time. Besides, Rao wanted the Minister to take up one common project under the control of any water management board and manage it on a trial basis, and take control of other projects later.

The CM also wanted the Union Minister to constitute a new Tribunal for sharing of Krishna river waters afresh between AP and Telangana. Rao said the State government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to withdraw its case filed under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act.

Rao further wanted Shekhawat to give clearances for Godavari projects. He said that the Jal Shakti Ministry’s gazette notification mentioned that 11 projects on Godavari were unapproved. But, Rao said that only four projects required clearances and the remaining five did not need any approvals. The CM wanted Shekhawat to approve DPRs of six projects. Rao handed over a letter to the Minister.

