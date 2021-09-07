STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Plot twist: Revenue Dept to crack down on illegal sale of lands in Telangana

 Revenue officials have warned owners of open plots to not sell the plots without obtaining the required permissions.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

for sale, sale, discount

For representational purposes

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenue officials have warned owners of open plots to not sell the plots without obtaining the required permissions. Officials have found that some prohibited lands have been encroached upon at Medhal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, and have served notices to violators, asking them to submit documents for the lands. Reportedly, around 1,000 acres of land was illegally sold to customers.

According to officials, businessmen have invested huge amounts of money to purchase disputed lands on which court cases are pending, or prohibited lands, by creating fake and forged documents, and have then advertised about the lands to attract customers. The businessmen have not obtained any No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the concerned Tahsildar offices. The irregularities were observed during a survey of government lands located in all districts to protect them from encroachment. 

“We have warned customers as well as businessmen to take a few measures while carrying out business transactions. Along with permissions from HMDA and others, an NOC is also needed from Revenue officials to certify that the land is not government land, patta land or any other kind of land prohibited to be sold,” an official said. 

Officials also updated the data on prohibited lands and posted it on the Dharani portal. If any person purchases prohibited lands, the government would take action on both the buyer and the seller. 
Revenue officials have demarcated hundreds of acres of land in Serilingahmpalli, Gopanpalli, Gachibowli, Hafeezpet, Nallagandla and Madhapur as prohibited lands, and have set up boards stating the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana illegal land sale
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp