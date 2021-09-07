Plot twist: Revenue Dept to crack down on illegal sale of lands in Telangana

Mouli Mareedu By

HYDERABAD: Revenue officials have warned owners of open plots to not sell the plots without obtaining the required permissions. Officials have found that some prohibited lands have been encroached upon at Medhal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, and have served notices to violators, asking them to submit documents for the lands. Reportedly, around 1,000 acres of land was illegally sold to customers.

According to officials, businessmen have invested huge amounts of money to purchase disputed lands on which court cases are pending, or prohibited lands, by creating fake and forged documents, and have then advertised about the lands to attract customers. The businessmen have not obtained any No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the concerned Tahsildar offices. The irregularities were observed during a survey of government lands located in all districts to protect them from encroachment.

“We have warned customers as well as businessmen to take a few measures while carrying out business transactions. Along with permissions from HMDA and others, an NOC is also needed from Revenue officials to certify that the land is not government land, patta land or any other kind of land prohibited to be sold,” an official said.

Officials also updated the data on prohibited lands and posted it on the Dharani portal. If any person purchases prohibited lands, the government would take action on both the buyer and the seller.

Revenue officials have demarcated hundreds of acres of land in Serilingahmpalli, Gopanpalli, Gachibowli, Hafeezpet, Nallagandla and Madhapur as prohibited lands, and have set up boards stating the same.