Reinstall Ambedkar statue, will be testament to KCR’s claim of supporting Dalit empowerment: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced his support, the Congress leaders on Monday not only reiterated their demand for installation of Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta but also raised their pitch over the issue.

Speaking at Dalita Girijana Deeksha organised by Youth Congress, TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi said installation of Ambedkar statue will be a testament to CM KCR’s claim of supporting Dalit empowerment.

Former MP V Hanumantha Rao, who held another round table conference in Somajiguda Press Club to highlight the issue, demanded that the government should order its installation at the earliest.