STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: 60 private hospitals slapped show-cause notices for not setting up O2 plants

The Director of Health had given September 1 as the deadline for the same.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

For representational purposes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 60 hospitals in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts have been issued show-cause notices for not installing oxygen generation plants on their premises, in accordance with an order passed by the Director of Health two months ago As per the order, all hospitals with more than 200 beds must set up a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) of varying capacities to cater to their oxygen needs, in view of a possible Covid-19 third wave.

The Director of Health had given September 1 as the deadline for the same. A week has passed since the deadline and nearly 28 hospitals in Rangareddy, 21 in Medchal and nine big hospitals in Hyderabad have not complied with the directive yet. “A majority of the hospitals are saying that it is futile to set up oxygen plants as they already have centralised oxygen pipelines linked to large cylinders to meet their needs.

With hospitalised cases of Covid-19 dwindling by the day, they are resisting this directive, despite our routine follow- ups,” informed Venu Gopal, Deputy Extension and Media Officer, DMHO of Medchal- Malkajgiri. Only eight hospitals have installed PSAs in the district. In Rangareddy, nearly 50-60 hospitals are eligible to set up the PSAs. “We have found that only 20 hospitals have complied with the directive. Some hospitals are still in the nascent stages of installation,” said Dr Swaraja Lakshmi, DMHO-Rangareddy. Only seven hospitals in Hyderabad have installed the plant so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana private hospital Telangana oxygen plants
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp