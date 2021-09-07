Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao urges Gadkari to take up six-laning of Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requested Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to help take up six-laning of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (National Highway 65), which is a vital link between capitals of the two Telugu States.

“The Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH 65 was four-laned in 2012 under BoT. As per the agreement with the concessionaire, M/s GMR Hyd-Vij Expressways Ltd, the six-laning of this high traffic corridor is to be completed by April, 2024. As per the State PWD reports, the present traffic on this highway is more than 40,000 passenger car units (PCUs). However, it is learnt that the concessionaire has raised a dispute and is not showing any inclination to take up six-laning,” the Chief Minister told Gadkari in a letter.

Thanking the Union Minister for declaring 2,168 km of State roads as National Highways out of the 3,306 km approved for the State, the Chief Minister asked Gadkari to sanction the remaining 1,138 km too. “Of the balance 1,138 km, four roads are very important for the development of Telangana in general, and tourism and inter-State connectivity in particular,” Rao said. He requested Gadkari to notify the stretches of Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadnagar-Kandi (part of RRR - 182 km), Karimnagar-Sircilla-Kamareddy-Yellareddy-Pitlam (165 km), Kothakoda-Gudur up to Mantralayam (70 km) and Zaheerabad-Bidar-Deglur (25 km), totalling 442 km, as National Highways.

Rao also wanted Gadkari to release pending Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The State government sought `744 crore under CRIF for 2021. But the Centre allocated only around `250 crore per year. The Chief Minister told Gadkari that the State government had proposed some modifications to the Expressway around Hyderabad in the alignment of Gajwel to Yadadri, and the same may be considered and accepted. Rao also wanted the Union Minister to sanction the Southern part of the Expressway at an early date.

In another letter, Rao said: “The present traffic up to Kalwakurthy on NH 765 is about 14,000 PCUs and the traffic will further increase manifold once Kalakurthy-Karivena section of NH 167 K is developed. Keeping in view the present traffic and future requirements, it is essential to develop the existing two-lane paved shoulder highway from Hyderabad (ORR) to Kalwakuthy (NH 765) to four-lane standards.”

SANCTION SOUGHT FOR 1,138 KM OF HIGHWAYS

