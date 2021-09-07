STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court: Absence of Advocate General irks Acting Chief Justice MS Ramanchandra Rao

When Special GP Radhiv Reddy informed the bench that the AG was not briefed about the contents of the case, Justice Ramachandra Rao lost his cool.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Acting Chief Justice MS Ramanchandra Rao expressed his surprise over Advocate General (AG) of Telangana BS Prasad failing to appear before the Court on Monday to argue the case pertaining to the State and Central government’s inaction in providing flood relief to the farmers of Telangana. 

When Special GP Radhiv Reddy informed the bench that the AG was not briefed about the contents of the case, Justice Ramachandra Rao lost his cool. “What sort of silly excuses are you submitting? Is this file so complicated that it cannot be explained to an AG,” he asked.

The bench then directed Radhiv Reddy to inform the AG that he must appear before the court for the next hearing of the case on September 8, without fail. “No excuses this time,” the Acting CJ warned. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Vissa Kiran Kumar and two others from Hyderabad, seeking a direction to the government to initiate the field-level enumeration of crop and livestock losses faced by farmers during the 2020 floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High COurt
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp