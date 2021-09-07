Telangana High Court: Absence of Advocate General irks Acting Chief Justice MS Ramanchandra Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting Chief Justice MS Ramanchandra Rao expressed his surprise over Advocate General (AG) of Telangana BS Prasad failing to appear before the Court on Monday to argue the case pertaining to the State and Central government’s inaction in providing flood relief to the farmers of Telangana.

When Special GP Radhiv Reddy informed the bench that the AG was not briefed about the contents of the case, Justice Ramachandra Rao lost his cool. “What sort of silly excuses are you submitting? Is this file so complicated that it cannot be explained to an AG,” he asked.

The bench then directed Radhiv Reddy to inform the AG that he must appear before the court for the next hearing of the case on September 8, without fail. “No excuses this time,” the Acting CJ warned. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Vissa Kiran Kumar and two others from Hyderabad, seeking a direction to the government to initiate the field-level enumeration of crop and livestock losses faced by farmers during the 2020 floods.