Telangana man injured in explosive trap laid by Maoists

Published: 07th September 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  A youngster identified as Alem Brahma Naidu, 30, was injured after explosives planted by Maoists, went off at Cherla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday. Naidu noticed a poster on the roadside left by the banned Maoists. When he stopped to check it, some substances buried in the ground, exploded. 

As a result, Naidu, and his bike, were flung from the spot. While he received injuries on his leg, his bike was also damaged. The posters gave a call to observe September 13 as Political Prisoners’ Rights Day. It is suspected that the explosives had been planted to target the police. 

Usually, such posters are stuck in forest areas or left on the roads in isolated spots. Such posters appearing in the town, where there is public movement, has triggered panic among residents.

Naidu is being treated in a private hospital. Clues teams and bomb squads rushed to the spot. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said Maoists were targeting innocent citizens and planting explosives in public places. As a result of such incidents, many tribals have lost their lives or became permanently disabled.” 

