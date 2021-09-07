Telangana soaked to the skin: Incessant rains lash state; officials open one gate of Singur reservoir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ SANGAREDDY: For the first time this year, one out of the 17 gates of Singur project was opened, at 2.30 pm on Monday, to release water at a rate of 8,626 cusecs into the downstream area.

The officials will also lift the gates of Nizamsagar project on Tuesday. According to officials, with heavy inflows into Karanja, a tributary of the Manjeera river, the water level in Singur dam touched 27.5 tmcft on the day, as against its full reservoir level of 29.917 tmcft. By the end of the day, the sole reservoir in Sangareddy district started receiving water at a rate of 16,909 cusecs. Official sources said that water released from the Singur dam will reach the Manjeera reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday. Since the Manjeera project already has 1.3 tmcft of water as against its FRL of 1.5 tmcft, the officials are making all arrangements to commence the discharging process as soon as the floodwater reaches the dam.

Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer (SE) Muralidhar said that they might begin the process late on Monday night itself. The SE urged people living along the banks of Manjeera river to be on high alert. He also mentioned the HMWS&SB has informed that with the Singur receiving good inflows, the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and various parts of Sangareddy won’t face any drinking water shortage for the next two years. Tourists are also thronging the Singur dam area to see it brim with water. At the same time, all major projects across Krishna and Godavari rivers in Telangana are currently receiving good inflows.

With heavy rains between Ujjain and Jurala, the Srisailam project too is set to receive heavy inflows in the ensuing days. As a result of rains in the Almatti area, projects in the Krishna basin will receive inflows for a few more days.

According to weather predictions, the catchment areas of the Godavari and the Krishna rivers would receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next five days. The inflows and outflows at Jurala were 1,20,863 cusecs and 1,41,906 cusecs respectively. The inflows into Srisailam were 1,53,260 cusecs, as of 6 pm on Monday.

While the outflows from Almatti were just 2,000 cusecs, there were no outflows from the Narayanpur dam. The inflows into the Sriram Sagar and Yellampally projects stood at 1,04,270 cusecs and 2,18,804 cusecs respectively. As there were rains in both the Telugu States, the inflows into Pulichintala stood at 28,001 cusecs, while the officials released water from it at a rate of 39,560 cusecs.

ADILABAD

Several interior villages in erstwhile Adilabad district have been cut off from the mainland, owing to heavy rains. According to sources, transportation to most interior villages under Kowtala, Chintalamanapalli and Bejjur mandals in Asifabad district have been hit. The Kowtala-Ravindranagar road has also been inundated. In the meantime, most irrigation projects are currently receiving heavy inflows. Reportedly, Kowtala recieved 67.3 mm rainfall, on the day. Kadam project is currently receiving inflows at a rate of 15,747 cusecs. The water level in it has reached 697.17 feet, as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 700 feet

Residents wade through an inundated Saif-2 Colony in Osman Nagar, Hyderabad |Vinay Madapu

KHAMMAM

Life came to a standstill in erstwhile Khammam district after torrential rains lashed various parts of it. Kothagudem was the worst hit. Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl was washed away in Palvancha. The victim has been identified as S Anjali, a resident of Jayamma Colony. She was washed away in the water gushing out of the drain near her house. In another incident, the compound wall of a school collapsed in Rangapuram village. However, no one was hurt. A low-lying bridge also inundated in Kothagudem HQ. Taliperu, Kinnerasani, Peddavagu and Paleru projects are brimming with water now. The district administrations have set up control rooms in their limits

Karimnagar

With heavy rains, works to restore the Karimnagar-Sircilla stretch, which was inundated in floodwater, hit a roadblock leaving motorists in dire straits. Padmanagar road, located on the outskirts of Karimnagar, caved in due to the heavy rains. Police diverted vehicles coming to Karimnagar at Chintakunta. Several low-lying areas in the city continue to remain under water

Warangal

Normal life was disrupted in Warangal too. At Kashibugga, water gushed into houses located in low-lying areas. Floodwater also entered the municipal corporation office. As many as 60 floodgates of the Parvati Barrage, which is a part of KLIS, has been opened. While the barrage is currently receiving water at a rate of 1,01,555 cusecs, the outflow is 1,32,00 cusecs