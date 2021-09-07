STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education releases academic 2021-22 calendar

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Monday issued the academic schedule for exams and vacations for 2021-22. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Monday issued the academic schedule for exams and vacations for 2021-22. As per the schedule, the Dasara vacations will begin on October 6 and last for 12 days. The missionary schools will have a seven-day Christmas vacation from December 22 to December 28 while  Sankranti holidays will be for six days from January 11 next year.

As the schedule, the half-yearly exams will start on December 13 and end on December 18. In January, after the reopening of schools  post the Sankranti holidays, pre-final exams will be held from February 10 and the final theory exams will start from March 23 and end on April 12.

The academic year 2021-2022 will end on April 23, 2022, with a total of 213 working days — 47 virtual and 166 physical. The schools will be closed from April 24 to June 12 for summer holidays.The memo also indicates that all schools must follow the required procedure to ensure that students’ health is checked with the support of local Primary Health Centres and that cases are sent to nearby area hospitals. 

