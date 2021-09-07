Telangana: Woman, son arrested for killing husband after he attempted suicide

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A woman and her son, were arrested for the murder of her husband, at Theegrajupalli in Sangem mandal on Monday. Warangal East zone DCP K Venkata Laxmi told the media that Hamsa Sampathi, the deceased, married Suguna, 40 years ago.

However, for the past some time he was having extramarital affair with another woman. Suguna came to know about it and the duo used to have fights over the issue regularly. Their son, Ashok, started living separately because of all these issues.

Two days ago, they fought again, and Sampath attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. He became unconscious after that. Meanwhile, Suguna and Ashok, brought him home from the hospital and hanged him using a lungi. They tried to make it look like a suicide, but during interrogation they admitted to the crime. Commissioner of Police Tharun Joshi appreciated the Sangem police for closing the case within a short period.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.