STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Woman, son arrested for killing husband after he attempted suicide

A woman and her son, were arrested for the murder of her husband, at Theegrajupalli in Sangem mandal on Monday.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A woman and her son, were arrested for the murder of her husband, at Theegrajupalli in Sangem mandal on Monday. Warangal East zone DCP K Venkata Laxmi told the media that Hamsa Sampathi, the deceased, married Suguna, 40 years ago.

However, for the past some time he was having extramarital affair with another woman. Suguna came to know about it and the duo used to have fights over the issue regularly. Their son, Ashok, started living separately because of all these issues.

Two days ago, they fought again, and Sampath attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. He became unconscious after that.  Meanwhile, Suguna and Ashok, brought him home from the hospital and hanged him using a lungi. They tried to make it look like a suicide, but during interrogation they admitted to the crime. Commissioner of Police Tharun Joshi appreciated the Sangem police for closing the case within a short period.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana murder case
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp