Will not rest until TRS is defeated and BJP forms govt, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could not go to the Old City without taking AIMIM’s permission, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he could go where ever he wants. “I will go not only to the old basti but also to Darussalam and say Jai Sri Ram,” he said.

The BJP leader’s Praja Sangrama Yatra reached Sangareddy district on Monday. During a public meeting at Sadashivpet, he made it clear that he would not rest until the TRS is defeated and the BJP formes government in the State. Taking a dig at KCR, he wondered: “How can you earn crores by farming when the farmers here are not earning anything?”

The BJP activists make arrangements to welcome Bandi Sanjay as his Praja Sangrama Yatra touches 100-km mark in Sadashivpet on Monday

“The Chief Minister is shamelessly claiming that water from Mission Bhagiratha is being supplied every day,” he said. Referring to the issue of Ambedkar statue, he questioned the CM as to why the latter had not ordered installation of Ambedkar’s statue.

Speaking about Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said that `10 lakh should be given to Dalits, tribals and BCs who are living across the State, and not just in Huzurabad. “Covid will not spread with opening of schools or if he (CM) meets one lakh people. But in Huzurabad, the polls were postponed fearing a defeat,” he said sarcastically and added that his padayatra would continue till there was a change in Telangana.