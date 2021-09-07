STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will not rest until TRS is defeated and BJP forms govt, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Referring to the issue of Ambedkar statue, he questioned the CM as to why the latter had not ordered installation of Ambedkar’s statue.

Published: 07th September 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the searches terming them undemocratic.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the searches terming them undemocratic. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could not go to the Old City without taking AIMIM’s permission, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he could go where ever he  wants. “I will go not only to the old basti but also to Darussalam and say Jai Sri Ram,” he said.

The BJP leader’s Praja Sangrama Yatra reached Sangareddy district on Monday. During a  public meeting at Sadashivpet, he made it clear that he would not rest until the TRS is defeated and the BJP formes government in the State. Taking a dig at KCR, he wondered: “How can you earn crores by farming when the farmers here are not earning anything?”

The BJP activists make arrangements to welcome Bandi Sanjay as his Praja Sangrama Yatra touches 100-km  mark in Sadashivpet on Monday

“The Chief Minister is shamelessly claiming that water from Mission Bhagiratha is being supplied every day,” he said. Referring to the issue of Ambedkar statue, he questioned the CM as to why the latter had not ordered installation of Ambedkar’s statue. 

Speaking about Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said that `10 lakh should be given to Dalits, tribals and BCs who are living across the State, and not just in Huzurabad. “Covid will not spread with opening of schools or if he (CM) meets one lakh people. But in Huzurabad, the polls were postponed fearing a defeat,” he said sarcastically and added that his padayatra would continue till there was a change in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP TRS KCR
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp