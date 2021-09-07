YSR Telangana Party wants 200 youth to contest bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to highlight the unemployment issue and exert pressure on TRS government, the YSR Telangana Party has come up with a unique strategy -- to encourage youth to file mass nominations for the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

Once the Election Commission issues notification for the bypoll, the YSRTP wants to ensure that around 100 to 200 youngsters file nomination papers. To oversee the process, YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila also appointed B Bhaskar Reddy of Siddipet as co-ordinator and called upon youth to contest in the bypoll.

Stating that the TRS party failed to keep its promise of creating employment opportunities, she said that the YSRTP will continue fight till the State government comes up with job notifications.