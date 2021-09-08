STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After two doses, immune response to Covishield higher than Covaxin: Hyderabad study

Telangana detected 298 Covid-19 cases after conducting 68,097 tests on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. 

A health worker prepare a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Sumida ward of Tokyo

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Immunogenicity or the immune response after two doses of Covishield vaccine is higher when compared to twin doses of Covaxin, according to a study conducted in Hyderabad. The study, which is currently in pre-print stage and was published in the medRxiv journal, looked into the “IgG titer levels” or antibody levels of 54 patients who visited the Chanukya Endocrinology Centre in the city.

The study deployed tests of these 54 patients to check the IgG anti-spike neutralising antibody levels, 10 days after they took the second dose. When the results of 53 patients, including that of 30 males and 23 females, came out, the study found that 28 had titers (concentration of antibodies) more than 250 value points and 25 had titers less than 250 value points.  The titers were lesser amongst those of higher mean age group at 56-57 years as compared to the previous group with more antibodies whose mean age was 55.

When comparing efficacy of the two vaccines, the study employed the two proportion test and found the “P Value” to be statistically significant in Covishield than Covaxin. “Also we employed two sample t-test for estimating means of IgG titers of respective vaccines. For Covaxin it was 23.7 and for Covishiedl it was 126,” said Dr GV Chanukya, the lead author of the study. “To put it in simple terms, the antibody levels were six times greater for Covishield as compared to Covaxin,” he added.

The authors note that this study is significant as a pilot project because the routine trials conducted by vaccine makers themselves have relied on natural infection to measure the immune response as against checking the titer levels after the entire period of vaccination and waiting for that long a period was not feasible.

TS SEES 298 COVID CASES, 2 DEATHS
Telangana detected just 298 Covid-19 cases after conducting 68,097 tests on Tuesday. The day also saw 325 individuals recovering from the virus. The number of active cases in the State now stand at 5,476. The State also reported two Covid deaths, taking the total fatalities to 3,888. The highest number of cases were reported from the GHMC limits (89) followed by Karimnagar (24).

