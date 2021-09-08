STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cong favourite Surekha wants tickets for kin 

The TPCC is keen on Surekha given the clout enjoyed by the Konda family in Huzurabad.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Konda Surekha

Konda Surekha (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is reportedly in a fix since former minister Konda Surekha, who heads the list of most likely party candidates for Huzurabad bypolls, is bargaining for two tickets for her family members in the next Assembly elections. 

The TPCC is keen on Surekha given the clout enjoyed by the Konda family in Huzurabad. But to their surprise, the four-time MLA put forth a condition that the party offer her (family) at least two more seats from among Bhupalpaly, Ghanpur and Warangal (East). 

“Currently, the TPCC is pondering on this and there is no further progress. The leadership may take some more time to decide as the elections are now postponed and may be held in November,” said a Congress leader. 

Sources who were part of MLA Jagga Reddy’s team which was in Warangal on Monday, said: “Konda Surekha wants to secure seats to her entire family, including her daughter Dr Sushmita Patel besides her husband, former MLC and local heavyweight Konda Murali. This poses a challenge for the new TPCC president.” 

