Dark clouds run riot in Telangana, but silver lining in sight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Very heavy rains pounded several districts of Telangana on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as many parts received over 200 mm of rain, bringing life to a standstill. As the southwest monsoon refuses to calm down, a record high of 388 mm rain was recorded at Nadikuda mandal in Warangal Rural district between 8.30 am on Monday until the same time on Tuesday, and it is learnt to be the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded by a station in Telangana in the past seven years. Malliala (300 mm) and Bornapalli (293 mm) in Karimnagar district received the next highest rains.

In a novel but also desperate measure,

a car is tethered by ropes to an

under-construction house to prevent

it from being washed

away by the floodwaters, at

Shantinagar in Rajanna-Siricilla

district on Tuesday

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), 20 places recording rainfall in the ‘extremely heavy’ category, 113 locations registering ‘very heavy’ rain and 175 locations reporting ‘heavy’ rain. Overall, this is so far the heaviest rainfall that the State has recorded in a day this year.

The erstwhile Karimnagar district was the worst affected with Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla also experiencing severe flooding.

Hyderabad was among the few districts which received only light rain. However, the affected regions can expect a semblance of relief soon. A well-marked low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha is causing the rains. However, it is expected to move west or northwest during the next 2-3 days. Under its influence, only light to moderate rains/thundershowers are expected at many places over the next three days.