STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dark clouds run riot in Telangana, but silver lining in sight

 A well-marked low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha is causing the rains. 

Published: 08th September 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode rains, Kerala rains, monsoon

Representational Image. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Very heavy rains pounded several districts of Telangana on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as many parts received over 200 mm of rain, bringing life to a standstill. As the southwest monsoon refuses to calm down, a record high of 388 mm rain was recorded at Nadikuda mandal in Warangal Rural district between 8.30 am on Monday until the same time on Tuesday, and it is learnt to be the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded by a station in Telangana in the past seven years. Malliala (300 mm) and Bornapalli (293 mm) in Karimnagar district received the next highest rains.

In a novel but also desperate measure,
a car is tethered by ropes to an
under-construction house to prevent
it from being washed
away by the floodwaters, at
Shantinagar in Rajanna-Siricilla
district on Tuesday

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), 20 places recording rainfall in the ‘extremely heavy’ category, 113 locations registering ‘very heavy’ rain and 175 locations reporting ‘heavy’ rain. Overall, this is so far the heaviest rainfall that the State has recorded in a day this year.

The erstwhile Karimnagar district was the worst affected with Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla also experiencing severe flooding.

Hyderabad was among the few districts which received only light rain. However, the affected regions can expect a semblance of relief soon. A well-marked low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha is causing the rains. However, it is expected to move west or northwest during the next 2-3 days. Under its influence, only light to moderate rains/thundershowers are expected at many places over the next three days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSDPS Telangana State Development Planning Society Telangana rainfall Telangana weather forecast Karimnagar rain Warangal rain
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp