STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rains deal a heavy blow to Telangana's Sircilla district

While the Kotha Cheruvu in Sircilla town was overflowing, an under-construction bridge on Moolavagu in Vemulawada collapsed in the floods.

Published: 08th September 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of flood-hit areas being rescued by police and DRF personnel in Sircilla.

Residents of flood-hit areas being rescued by police and DRF personnel in Sircilla. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Due to torrential rains since Monday evening, September 6, 2021, most low-lying areas in Karimnagar,  Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagtial districts are underwater.  The residents of Sircilla have it the worst. Police and DRF teams have managed to evacuate 46 families/250 persons,  including a pregnant woman, from the flood-affected areas using boats and JCBs. District Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP BK Rahul Hegde personally oversaw the rescue operations. Additional Collector  B Satya Prasad, meanwhile, was seen taking a pregnant woman named Nakka Sravani to the Sircilla government hospital in his vehicle.

While the Kotha Cheruvu in Sircilla town was overflowing, an under-construction bridge on Moolavagu in Vemulawada collapsed in the floods. The gates of the Mid Manair and Lower Manair Dams have been lifted over 50 per cent. The district administration has arranged food and rehabilitation facilities for the evacuated residents. 

In Jagtial district, a man and his son were washed away by strong currents while they were crossing a bridge at Mallannapeta in Gollapalli mandal. The body of 6-year-old Vishnuvardhan has been found, while rescue teams are searching for his father Gangamallu. 

The Karimnagar-Jagtial roads were fully blocked and several parked cars were swept away in the floods.  BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspected flood-hit areas, knee deep in water. Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan has announced a holiday for government and private schools.

KTR TAKES STOCK OF SIRCILLA FLOOD SITUATION
MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on learning about the flood situation in Rajanna-Sircilla district, held a meeting with District Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP BK Rahul Hegde on Tuesday morning. He suggested that the officials set up rehabilitation centers for the flood-affected citizens. The Minister asked the Collector and SP to make use of the Disaster Rescue Force sent from Hyderabad to rescue stranded citizens. He also directed them to take separate measures to divert the floodwater and intensify relief efforts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rain Telangana flood Rajanna Sircilla Jagtial District Collector Anurag Jayanthi Mid Manair Lower Manair Dam
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp