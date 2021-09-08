Rains deal a heavy blow to Telangana's Sircilla district

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Due to torrential rains since Monday evening, September 6, 2021, most low-lying areas in Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagtial districts are underwater. The residents of Sircilla have it the worst. Police and DRF teams have managed to evacuate 46 families/250 persons, including a pregnant woman, from the flood-affected areas using boats and JCBs. District Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP BK Rahul Hegde personally oversaw the rescue operations. Additional Collector B Satya Prasad, meanwhile, was seen taking a pregnant woman named Nakka Sravani to the Sircilla government hospital in his vehicle.

While the Kotha Cheruvu in Sircilla town was overflowing, an under-construction bridge on Moolavagu in Vemulawada collapsed in the floods. The gates of the Mid Manair and Lower Manair Dams have been lifted over 50 per cent. The district administration has arranged food and rehabilitation facilities for the evacuated residents.

In Jagtial district, a man and his son were washed away by strong currents while they were crossing a bridge at Mallannapeta in Gollapalli mandal. The body of 6-year-old Vishnuvardhan has been found, while rescue teams are searching for his father Gangamallu.

The Karimnagar-Jagtial roads were fully blocked and several parked cars were swept away in the floods. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspected flood-hit areas, knee deep in water. Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan has announced a holiday for government and private schools.

KTR TAKES STOCK OF SIRCILLA FLOOD SITUATION

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on learning about the flood situation in Rajanna-Sircilla district, held a meeting with District Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP BK Rahul Hegde on Tuesday morning. He suggested that the officials set up rehabilitation centers for the flood-affected citizens. The Minister asked the Collector and SP to make use of the Disaster Rescue Force sent from Hyderabad to rescue stranded citizens. He also directed them to take separate measures to divert the floodwater and intensify relief efforts