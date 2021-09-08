Red alert for heavy downpour in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A red alert has been issued for Warangal district in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The highest rainfall in the district was recorded in Nadukuda mandal. The district administration and the police department have been asked to remain vigilant and toll free numbers have been set up at Warangal and Hanamkonda Collectorates (1800 425 3424 and 1800 425 1115, respectively).

All the roads in the erstwhile Warangal district have turned into rivers. As a result, traffic was disrupted in several areas. The Medaram Jampanna Vagu is fully underwater and the floodwaters have even made it to Warangal Chowrasta and the Hanmakonda bus stand.

Coal production in Bhupalpally district was halted after floodwaters entered the Singareni open cast mines. Velturlapalli, Appayyapalli, Banglapalli, Sitarampuram, Kodampalli, Kondapur, Nagarampalli and Vangapalli ponds are overflowing, and have inundated houses and submerged cotton and paddy crops.

GODAVARI HITS 35-FT MARK IN BHADRACHALAM

Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area, the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam reached the 33-foot mark on Tuesday. Once the water level rises to 43 feet, the first flood warning will be issued. At 48 feet and 53 feet, the second and third warnings will be sounded. Meanwhile, 19 gates of the Taliperu project at Cherla were lifted to release water at the rate of 36,700 cusecs. Coal production at the SCCL open cast mines, which were halted on Monday, resumed on Tuesday