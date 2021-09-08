Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee eases admission woes of students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After several allegations surfaced by students and student organisations that some private professional colleges are not taking their admission applications under ‘B’ category, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) asked the students to submit their application for admission in the office of the committee.

“To overcome this inconvenience of students, the students are informed that in case the application of any student is refused by any institution, they can submit their application for admission in the office of TAFRC, and the committee would forward their application to the concerned colleges for consideration. The time schedule as notified by the Convener Eamcet admissions should be followed,” said the notice issued by TAFRC.