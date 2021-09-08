STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM orders officials to help flood-affected, stay alert

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted the officials concerned to monitor tanks, lakes and rivulets, which are overflowing due to heavy rains. 

Published: 08th September 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is in Delhi, reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rains that are lashing the State, on Tuesday. Rao spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone. He issued instructions that district Collectors and official machinery be put on high alert. 

Aerial view of an inundated Warangal city, on Tuesday

Rao wanted the officials concerned to monitor tanks, lakes and rivulets, which are overflowing due to heavy rains. Similarly, he ordered that power, roads and drainage sectors be monitored as well.   
Officials and employees of the Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings and Electricity departments should stay alert, the CM said. He expressed concern for people living in low-lying areas and asked officials of the Irrigation Department to take up rehabilitation measures.

The NDRF and Disaster Management teams have been put on standby. Rao has asked pubic representatives to stay put in their respective constituencies to coordinate between the administration and people. Later, Somesh Kumar held a tele-conference with collectors of 20 flood-affected districts and took stock of the prevailing situation in the districts. 

