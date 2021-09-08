Telangana Congress chief Revanth seeks white paper on TRS government finances 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that Telangana was a ‘revenue surplus’ State at the time of bifurcation, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy blamed the former for the condition of the State which is now facing a financial crisis. He demanded that the government release a white paper on the State’s economic and financial situation. Reacting to news of protest by Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya teachers, who have not been paid salaries for past one year, he wondered if the State was facing a financial crisis. He asked as to why the State government failed to resolve the problems of teachers and clear their salaries.