Telangana releases Rs 73.5 crore for welfare of handloom weavers, ancillary workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State government released Rs 73.5 crore for implementation of various schemes, which were launched to ensure welfare of handloom weavers and ancillary workers. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao revealed this during a review meeting with officials of Handlooms Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

During the meeting, Rama Rao said the State government is initiating measures to ensure institutional and structural development of handlooms sector in the State, and different welfare schemes and programmes are being implemented to realise that objective.

“Measures are being taken to ensure the monthly income of the workers is over Rs15,000. Following the implementation of different programmes by the State government, monthly income of handloom and ancillary workers has increased and their living standards too have improved,” he said. While reviewing the progress and implementation of all schemes, he said the department would take all measures to release funds sanctioned to workers at the earliest.

“The schemes being implemented by the government are proving beneficial to the weavers. Their incomes are going up and now the weavers are also getting work throughout the year,” he said. He also held a detailed review of various schemes, including Telangana Handloom Weavers Thrift Fund Saving and Security Scheme (TFSSS), 20 per cent Price Subsidy on Hank Yarn, Dyes and Chemicals, Pavala Vaddi Scheme, Marketing Support Schemes, Chenetha Mitra Scheme and Cash Credit Support Scheme.

STRUCTURAL DEVPT OF HANDLOOMS SECTOR

