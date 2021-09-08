Tit for tat, TRS leader KT Rama Rao warns Opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on political opponents for their harsh remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the party would not tolerate such comments any longer. “We have been patiently listening to them for the last seven years. We will not tolerate such rubbish talk from now on. Eenth ka jawaab patthar se denge, chhodenge nahin,” fumed Rama Rao during his meeting with TRS leaders from Greater Hyderabad limits on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is no ordinary leader. He is the architect of a separate Telangana. Leaders half his age are talking against the Chief Minister as per their wish, using cheap words to damage his reputation. TRS leaders too will use 10 words if the Opposition leaders use even one negative word against the CM. Kukka kaatuku cheppu debba (tit for tat),” Rama Rao declared.

Rama Rao, however, said that people didn’t really care about those who were making such remarks against the CM. He then went on to compare some leaders to a “circus”. Speaking about the Huzurabad bypoll, Rama Rao stated that it was a ‘minor’ election and it was not a problem for the TRS. “The local leaders are on the job for the bypoll,” he said.

Nominated posts

Rama Rao also declared that the government would soon give around 400 to 500 nominated posts in various corporations. He said that the TRS would constitute party committees for around 4,800 colonies, 1,486 bastis, besides committees for 150 divisions in the GHMC area.“Party secretary-general K Keshava Rao will decide whether to constitute GHMC committee or constitute three separate committees for Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts,” the TRS working president said. He added that social media committees of the party would be constituted in all the 150 divisions. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others were present at the meeting.