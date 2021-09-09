Congress smells a rat in sale of prime land to MP’s firm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the TRS government offered prime land in Film Nagar at a throwaway price, the Congress on Wednesday questioned the ‘shady deal’ by which 15 acres of land worth Rs 1,500 crore had ended up being sold for Rs 285 crore. It demanded an investigation into the matter, citing involvement of an MP from the ruling party.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded withdrawal of allocation of land to Red Fort Akbar Properties Ltd. and restoration of the Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple, which was removed from the land. “There are massive irregularities behind the unlawful allocation of government land at the posh Film Nagar to a company backed by TRS MP from Chevella G Ranjith Reddy and Shyamprasad Reddy of Indu Properties,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Terming the deal a classic case of ‘fence eating the crop,’ the senior Congress leader appealed for cancellation of the land allocation and demanded to identify the culprits who had tried to get benefits at the expense of the State exchequer. Sravan also questioned BJP’s silence over the issue, stating that its leadership had failed to react though a temple was relocated from the land under question.