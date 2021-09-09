STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Delay in paying kin of ryots an aberration: KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao added that proceedings for payment of compensation to them had been initiated in 2017.  

Published: 09th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that if families of 200 farmers who had committed suicide in 2015 hadn’t received compensation till now, it was an ‘aberration’ which would be looked into.

Responding to a question raised by a reporter about what was causing the delay in compensating the families, as Telangana was a welfare State, he said it was not the question of Telangana being a welfare State and said Telangana was the only state in the entire country, and the only government in the entire world, which was paying a premium for each and every farmer’s family under Rythu Bhima, the life insurance scheme for farmers. 

ALSO READ | Telangana High Court quizzes government over delay in farmers’ compensation

As per the scheme, in case of death of a farmer due to any reason, the next of kin of the deceased farmer will receive Rs 5 lakh through the insurance claim. Rama Rao added that proceedings for payment of compensation to them had been initiated in 2017.  

He disclosed that the families of around 60,000 farmers who had died due to various causes had already received the benefit from the insurance scheme and the State government was spending `1,400 crore per annum to pay the premium on farmers’ insurance. Clarifying that budget was not a concern, he said if something had caused a delay which had not been brought to his notice, he would speak to the Minister concerned and get the issue resolved immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana farmers
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp