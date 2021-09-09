Delay in paying kin of ryots an aberration: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that if families of 200 farmers who had committed suicide in 2015 hadn’t received compensation till now, it was an ‘aberration’ which would be looked into.

Responding to a question raised by a reporter about what was causing the delay in compensating the families, as Telangana was a welfare State, he said it was not the question of Telangana being a welfare State and said Telangana was the only state in the entire country, and the only government in the entire world, which was paying a premium for each and every farmer’s family under Rythu Bhima, the life insurance scheme for farmers.

As per the scheme, in case of death of a farmer due to any reason, the next of kin of the deceased farmer will receive Rs 5 lakh through the insurance claim. Rama Rao added that proceedings for payment of compensation to them had been initiated in 2017.

He disclosed that the families of around 60,000 farmers who had died due to various causes had already received the benefit from the insurance scheme and the State government was spending `1,400 crore per annum to pay the premium on farmers’ insurance. Clarifying that budget was not a concern, he said if something had caused a delay which had not been brought to his notice, he would speak to the Minister concerned and get the issue resolved immediately.