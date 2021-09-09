Implementation of gazette notification likely to be delayed

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As neither Andhra Pradesh nor Telangana are interested to hand over all the 107 irrigation projects listed in the gazette notification to the river management boards, the implementation of gazette of the Jal Shakti Ministry may not be possible from October 14. Andhra Pradesh wanted the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to manage only the common projects. Accordingly, AP submitted a list of over 400 employees to be handed over the KRMB.

“AP has sent the details for the implementation of the organisational structure for projects it wanted to hand over to the Board. The details of staff of the remaining projects are not submitted,” a KRMB official informed Express. The Telangana government has already asked Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to defer the implementation of the gazette notification and take only one or two projects for managing them on a trail basis.

With regard to the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, the Board has sent letters to both the States seeking their views. “We need to provide shelter to the CISF personnel. For that guesthouses or other rooms have to be identified by the respective states. The points where the CISF have to be deployed are yet to be identified. Once the States send their views, the Board will forward the same to the Ministry,” an official said, while expressing doubts over the implementation of gazette notification from October 14. The Boards, which already missed the deadline of August 14 for deciding the organisational structure, may not get the seed funds from the states before the deadline of September 14.

No clarity on any issue till date, says official

As of now, a lot of correspondence is going on between the two states, boards and the Jal Shakti Ministry. But there is no clarity on any issue till date, an official remarked