Need more time to clear Padi Kaushik Reddy's MLC nomination: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indication of a possible confrontation in the making with the State government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has confirmed keeping on hold the State Cabinet’s decision, recommending the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as an MLC under Governor’s quota.

In reply to a question during a media interaction on Wednesday, she said: “The Cabinet approved his appointment and sent the file to me. I am studying it. I may need more time. In the Governor’s quota, those who have distinguished themselves in areas like arts or service or science are recommended to the Council. Anyway, I am studying it and after that, I will take a decision.”

The Governor interacted with media persons on the occasion of releasing a coffee table book, One Among and Amongst the People that chronicled her initiatives and activities during her two years as the Governor of Telangana. Asked if she would keep the file on the backburner till Huzurabad byelection is over, the Governor smiled the question away but indirectly let her opposition to Kaushik Reddy’s appointment be known when asked why she was holding the file back while she had readily given assent to Goreti Venkanna who was also sent to the Council under Governor’s quota.

“Venkanna’s case is different. He is a literary figure,” she said, implying that Kaushik Reddy does not fit the bill as he is just a politician who had defected to the TRS only recently from Congress.

The Governor did not answer when asked if she was emulating her Maharashtra counterpart who kept on hold the recommendation of the State Cabinet for the appointment of 12 persons as MLCs.