Niranjan Reddy stresses on diversification of crops

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has directed all officials of the ministry to be involved in the survey of crops and their recording as per the survey numbers in Dharani portal, so that it could be completed within 10 days.

The Minister addressed a meeting on Wednesday in Hyderabad, held to review the crop extent, crop situation, and expected production for Vaanakalam season, in addition to preparations for seed procurement for Yasangi season.

Reddy said people’s representatives and officials should use Rythu Vedikas to spreading awareness among farmers on crop rotation and diversifying their crops, in view of FCI’s decision of not procuring parboiled rice in Yasangi.