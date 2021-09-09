STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not on collision course with Telangana government: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

In reply to another question, she said she did not want any inconvenience to be caused to people because of her frequent movement in the city.

Published: 09th September 2021 07:47 AM

Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday denied that she was on a collision course with the State government and said that her relations with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were very cordial. During an interaction with the media, She said that KCR after she prevailed on him, had implemented the Central government’s Ayushmna Bharat, to which he was opposed in the beginning. In fact, KCR and officials too were receptive to her several suggestions which were meant for the larger good of the people of the State.

“I have no ego at all. I am not against the government or its policies. I am here to ensure checks and balances are maintained. I have affection for Telangana,” she said. “I am a gynaecologist and a Governor. I can give better advice to the State government which I have been doing whenever necessary,” she added, and described Telangana as one of her two children, the other being Puducherry of which she is currently the Lieutenant Governor.

“I am the youngest Governor in the country and Telangana is the youngest State. As a gynecologist, I want to nurse the State so that it could grow at a rapid pace. I want Telangana and Puducherry to prosper. I will lend my advice on improving medical infrastructure in the State,” she said, and wanted to be known not as the first citizen of the State but as one among the teeming millions.  

“I am always with them and will be in their midst,” she said, and announced that before long she would organise praja darbars to learn the problems of the people first hand. “I will not ask them to come to me. In fact, I want to go to them. I will visit tribal areas too which I could not so far because of the pandemic,” she said. She added that she wants to help the poor students by asking people and the IT sector to donate used and old laptops to be distributed among those students.

In reply to another question, she said she did not want any inconvenience to be caused to people because of her frequent movement in the city. “I read media reports before coming here as to how my predecessor would visit a temple near Khairatabad junction every day. I will not do that. In fact, I have a small idol on the premises of Raj Bhavan where I pray,” she said.

