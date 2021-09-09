Production of Bathukamma sarees hit

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The incessant rains that lashed Telangana during the past few days have left Sircilla weavers in dire straits, after the floodwater entered several handloom and powerloom units here. Apart from drenching the stocks of sarees that were ready for distribution, the torrential downpour has also hit the production of new Bathukamma sarees.

Though the rains have started receding, most handloom and powerloom units here are still under water. On Wednesday, the weavers went inside the submerged units, got the drenched raw materials and machinery out and tried to dry them up.

Speaking to Express, Shivaratri Ramesh, a weaver, said: “We have incurred a loss of at least Rs 5 lakh, as the heavy rains submerged both raw materials and machinery. This will definitely hit the distribution of Bathukamma sarees this year.” In the meantime, the DRF teams finally pulled out the body of Perumalla Devaiah, 50, a manson, who was washed away in the floodwater, from a manhole. Earthmovers and JCBs have been brought in to clear mud and other waste materials from the roads that were submerged.