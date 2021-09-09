Railway unions protest monetisation pipeline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding withdrawal of the Union government’s monetisation pipeline initiative, the Railway Unions of South Central Railway (SCR) held demonstrations at its offices and stations on Wednesday.

Following the call given by All India Railway Men’s Federation (New Delhi), the SCR Mazdoor Union organised protest demonstrations at all railway stations, depots, locosheds and work spots in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“It is nothing but sellout of the entire country’s assets in the name of monetisation. We denounce this move of the NDA government. If the government persists, there will be an all-India strike in the coming days,” warned Sankara Rao Chodavarapu, general secretary, SCR Mazdoor Union.