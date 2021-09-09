STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sigh of relief for Telangana as rains subside

No part of State, except M’nagar, sees rains on Wednesday; KTR interacts with flood victims in Sircilla; Bandi urges govt to provide compensation to farmers

Published: 09th September 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists throng the Nizamsagar project site after officials started releasing water by lifting two of its crest gates, on Wednesday

Tourists throng the Nizamsagar project site after officials started releasing water by lifting two of its crest gates, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major respite to people who were suffering a lot due to the intense monsoon, which literally threw life out of gear in districts such as  Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla, rains have calmed down across the State. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, except Mahbubnagar that reported 4 mm rainfall till 5 pm on Wednesday, no other part of Telangana witnessed any rainfall.

In fact, this has come as great relief for the disaster response force teams and other security personnel who have been carrying out rescue measures in flood-affected areas. In Rajanna-Sircilla and Karimnagar districts, which witnessed deluge, the authorities concerned continued to pump out water and take up necessary measures for the affected people.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 125.4 mm was recorded at Bodhan in Nizamabad.While maximum temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Wyra in Khammam, the minimum temperature of 20.3 degree Celsius was reported at Vatwarlapally.Meanwhile, light to moderate rains, accompanied by thundershowers, are expected at a few places till Thursday evening.  Thereafter, light to moderate rains and thundershowers will occur only at isolated places for the next two days.

Most irrigation projects filled to the brim

All major projects across Krishna and Godavari rivers, except Srisailam, are currently overflowing. As many as 31 medium projects, out of the total 36, have also been filled to the brim. Except Srisailam, other projects such as Jurala, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala in the Krishna basin are brimming with now.  In Godavari basin, Singur, Nizamsagar, Sriram Sagar, Sripada Yellamapally, Lower Manir, Mid Manair and Kadam projects have been filled to their capacities.  Among medium irrigation projects, Golla Vagu, Neelvai Vagu, Boggula Vagu and Malluru Vagu in Godavari basin and Asifnagar in Krishna basin currently have water up to 97 per cent of their FRL. The remaining 31 projects are overflowing. With regard to minor irrigation tanks, 17,425 out of the total 43,870 ones have water in surplus

