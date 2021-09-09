Stamps Department begins internal probe on SROs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Balanagar Sub-Registrar Officer (SRO) Nizamuddin on graft charges, the Stamps and Registration Department has initiated an internal probe to check if any of its staff had indulged in irregularities.

The government issued an order to suspend the tainted SRO on Wednesday. Taking a serious note of the development, Stamps and Registration officials issued circulars to all 144 SROs in the State to not get involved in any illegal activities. “We have directed district officials to install CCTVs inside SROs to prevent any untoward incidents,” said an official from the department.

Sources said some applicants had written to senior officials, alleging that the Balanagar SRO would carry out illegal registrations. “Based on complaints, we will look into the registrations done by Nizamuddin for the past one month,” a source said.