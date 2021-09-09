Telangana High Court quizzes government over delay in farmers’ compensation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court headed by acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar questioned the agriculture ministry over delays in providing farmers’ compensation. During the hearing of a PIL filed by Vissa Kiran Kumar and two others, the bench asked Advocate General B S Prasad the reason for not compensating the farmers who lost their crop to the floods in 2020. It also directed the State and Union governments to pay ex-gratia / crop insurance to the aggrieved farmers.

In return, the Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) representing the Union Agriculture Ministry informed the bench that an amount of `449 crores has been released to the Telangana govt, for payment of ex-gratia and further apprised the court of the availability of `1,456.87 in the State’s SDRF funds under the Disaster Management Act to meet the above expenditure.

Petitioner’s counsel Ravi Kumar informed the court that he had used RTI to avail information regarding crop insurance from the Union Ministry to which the Union Home Ministry stated that an amount of `188 crores has been released to the government for payment of crop insurance subsidy to the farmers who lost their crops in 2020 floods. Advocate General BS Prasad sought some time to file a detailed counter affidavit, upon which the case was adjourned to September 13.