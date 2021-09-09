TPCC updates Rahul Gandhi about Dalita Girijana Dandora

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC leaders who are on a visit to Delhi met Rahul Gandhi and discussed various issues engulfing the State. Spending almost one-and-a-half hours with them, the former AICC chief also spared time individually for some of the leaders.

The team, led by newly appointed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, made a ‘courtesy call’ for the first time after his appointment, along with AICC (TS) in-charge, Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and other functionaries.

The team brought to Rahul’s notice the TRS government’s flagship programme Dalit Bandhu and its importance, in view of the Huzurabad elections. Other issues discussed include unemployment problems, alleged misappropriation by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, podu lands and the party’s ongoing Dalita Girijana Dandora campaign.