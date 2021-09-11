STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

18-year-old woman attacked by stalker in Telangana's Suryapet

An 18-year-old woman was attacked by her stalker at Nereducherla in Suryapet district on Thursday.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old woman was attacked by her stalker at Nereducherla in Suryapet district on Thursday. The man had been trying to get her to requite his love by stalking and harassing her. As the woman subsequently got engaged to another person, he attacked her with a sharp object in revenge. The victim sustained severe injuries on the neck and was rushed to hospital. A case has been registered against the stalker, who has been identified as Battula Saidulu, said Nereducherla police. 

According to the police, around two belonging to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh migrated to Nereducherla town for livelihood. They reside in makeshift huts at Rajiv Nagar Colony. The accused, who is from the same locality, began stalking her and later proposed to her. However, a few days ago, she got engaged to another person.

On learning about this, a furious Saidulu attacked her with a sharp object on Thursday morning. Her family and neighbours found her bleeding by a hut and rushed her to a hospital at Miryalaguda. She is said to be out of danger. The police, meanwhile, are on the lookout for Saidulu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryapet woman attack Stalker attacks woman Telangana
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp