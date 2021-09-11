18-year-old woman attacked by stalker in Telangana's Suryapet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old woman was attacked by her stalker at Nereducherla in Suryapet district on Thursday. The man had been trying to get her to requite his love by stalking and harassing her. As the woman subsequently got engaged to another person, he attacked her with a sharp object in revenge. The victim sustained severe injuries on the neck and was rushed to hospital. A case has been registered against the stalker, who has been identified as Battula Saidulu, said Nereducherla police.

According to the police, around two belonging to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh migrated to Nereducherla town for livelihood. They reside in makeshift huts at Rajiv Nagar Colony. The accused, who is from the same locality, began stalking her and later proposed to her. However, a few days ago, she got engaged to another person.

On learning about this, a furious Saidulu attacked her with a sharp object on Thursday morning. Her family and neighbours found her bleeding by a hut and rushed her to a hospital at Miryalaguda. She is said to be out of danger. The police, meanwhile, are on the lookout for Saidulu.