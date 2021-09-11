STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Allow Andhra to draw only 34 tmcft of Krishna water: Telangana to KRMB

As per the past agreements, the AP is entitled to draw 34 tmcft from Srisailam.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to allow AP draw only 34 tmcft Krishna water during flood period through Pothireddypadu and Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) above 880 ft level. In a letter to the KRMB, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Thursday said all the recent enhancements of capacities done by AP to draw more than 34 tmcft should be listed under unapproved projects in the schedule-2 of gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“Srisailam is an hydro-electric project only. As per the past agreements, the AP is entitled to draw 34 tmcft from Srisailam. The capacities of the SRMC and three regulators approved by the CWC are head regulator from Srisailam reservoir, (at Pothireddypadu) into main canal 11,500 cusecs, cross regulator at the end of main canal to fill the Gorakallu and Owk reservoirs of SRBC 4,960 cusecs and a regulator on the left side of main canal at upstream of cross regulator to feed the link channel which joins Velugodu of Madras water supply is 6,150 cusecs,” Muralidhar said in his letter. 

“Disregarding the interstate agreements, CWC approvals and Bachawat Award, the AP increased the SRMC canal to 20,0000 cusecs as against the originally designed capacity of 11,500 cusecs. The AP increased regulator capacity of link channel to Madras Water Supply to 11,150 cusecs and increased the regulator capacity of SRBC to 11,150 cusecs. AP also introduced a new regulator called escape regulator with a capacity of 11,150 cusecs,” he said.

“The flood flows shall be drawn at above 880 feet of Srisailam and not at lower levels. The required quantum of 1,500 cusecs for Madras Water Supply and 750 cusecs for SRBC can be diverted at lower levels with a minimum draw level of 854 feet. Hence, AP is not entitled to draw this 2,250 cusecs below 854 feet. Later, the SRMC was increased to 44,000 cusecs capacity in 2006 and now enhanced to 88,000 cusecs. Also, an additional regulator for GNSS with 22,000 cusecs at Banakacherla is constructed,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government KRMB Krishna River Management Board Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp