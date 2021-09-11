Allow Andhra to draw only 34 tmcft of Krishna water: Telangana to KRMB

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to allow AP draw only 34 tmcft Krishna water during flood period through Pothireddypadu and Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) above 880 ft level. In a letter to the KRMB, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Thursday said all the recent enhancements of capacities done by AP to draw more than 34 tmcft should be listed under unapproved projects in the schedule-2 of gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“Srisailam is an hydro-electric project only. As per the past agreements, the AP is entitled to draw 34 tmcft from Srisailam. The capacities of the SRMC and three regulators approved by the CWC are head regulator from Srisailam reservoir, (at Pothireddypadu) into main canal 11,500 cusecs, cross regulator at the end of main canal to fill the Gorakallu and Owk reservoirs of SRBC 4,960 cusecs and a regulator on the left side of main canal at upstream of cross regulator to feed the link channel which joins Velugodu of Madras water supply is 6,150 cusecs,” Muralidhar said in his letter.

“Disregarding the interstate agreements, CWC approvals and Bachawat Award, the AP increased the SRMC canal to 20,0000 cusecs as against the originally designed capacity of 11,500 cusecs. The AP increased regulator capacity of link channel to Madras Water Supply to 11,150 cusecs and increased the regulator capacity of SRBC to 11,150 cusecs. AP also introduced a new regulator called escape regulator with a capacity of 11,150 cusecs,” he said.

“The flood flows shall be drawn at above 880 feet of Srisailam and not at lower levels. The required quantum of 1,500 cusecs for Madras Water Supply and 750 cusecs for SRBC can be diverted at lower levels with a minimum draw level of 854 feet. Hence, AP is not entitled to draw this 2,250 cusecs below 854 feet. Later, the SRMC was increased to 44,000 cusecs capacity in 2006 and now enhanced to 88,000 cusecs. Also, an additional regulator for GNSS with 22,000 cusecs at Banakacherla is constructed,” he added.