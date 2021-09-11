Godavari crosses 43 feet at temple town of Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Though heavy rains have subsided in Telangana, the Godavari river is still receiving heavy inflows. As a result, the water level in the river at temple town of Bhadrachalam crossed the 43-feet mark at 3.35 am on Thursday. Soon after this, the officials concerned issued the first warning and requested those living on both sides of the river to be on high alert.

By Thursday evening, the water level touched 46.7 feet, just 1.3 feet shy from the second warning level. Official sources told Express that the flood level is likely to rise by another one feet in the coming few hours. Meanwhile, the Kalyanakatta and bathing ghats along the river have already submerged in floodwater. CWC officials stated that after the water level rises by another one feet, the flood will recede