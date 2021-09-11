Krishna projects to see more inflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inflows into projects on the Krishna river will increase up to around 70,000 cusecs in the coming few days, as Mahabaleshwar, Koyna and Warna areas in Maharashtra have been witnessing rains for the past three days.

The rainfall recorded at these three places was eight cm each. The prediction is that the catchment areas in Maharashtra would receive rains for three to four more days. The inflows and outflows at Srisailam, as of 6 pm on Friday, were 73,801 cusecs and 37,656 cusecs. While the inflows into SRSP were 2,94,550 cusecs, Sripada Yellampally witnessed water arriving at a rate of 5,41,827 cusecs.

AP was drawing around 12,000 cusecs from Pothireddypadu head regulator, while the release from the power house by TS were 13,000 cusecs. With heavy rains this year, 885 tmcft water from Godavari and 239 tmcft water from Krishna was emptied into sea.