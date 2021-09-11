Maloth Kavitha granted relief in cash-for-vote case by Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Sridevi of Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the sentence imposed on TRS MP Kavitha Maloth by the Special Sessions Court for MP and MLA cases in July, 2021. She reportedly bribed voters with cash during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The police flying squad caught Shaukat Ali distributing `500 each among voters and he subsequently confessed to having distributed money on behalf of MP Kavitha. A special sessions court sentenced Kavitha to six months. Aggrieved by the lower court order, she moved the High Court.