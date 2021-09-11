New ward opens in Osmania General Hospital for lone, destitute cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a progressive move that will help hundreds of patients, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will now have a dedicated 20-bed ward on the second floor of the OPD block for ‘unknown cases.’ The ward will be managed in association with the NGO Helping Hand Foundation, which will help in the non-clinical care of homeless, destitute individuals brought to the hospital usually by the police. Such patients often arrive without being accompanied by any family members.

It is estimated that nearly 7-8 unknown cases land in OGH each day. “An acute need was felt to create a separate ward for such cases on account of their poor hygiene, mental health and physical health. From now on, such patients will be moved to the special ward,” said OGH Superintendent Dr B Nagender.