Problem of plenty: Overflowing hundis leave temple officials in a quandary

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Officials at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada are seeking extra hundis to place on the temple premises since the existing ones are overflowing with coins.

The number of devotees has seen a steady rise in the last few days and most of them are annoyed that there is no place for them to drop their donations for the deity. For the last one year, bankers have not been accepting coins brought from temple hundis. The temple has accounts with six banks, all of whom are reluctant to accept the coins from hundis.

Assistant Executive Officer (Accounts) Pratapa Naveen Kumar told Express that the temple will bring in some Medaram Jatara hundis for the time being, at least till the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara begins. In Godavarikhani, a charitable trust is willing to donate hundis to the temple.

Presently, the overflowing hundis have been covered with some cloth and shifted to the office room. In the past, counting of coins in the hundis took place every month. However, due to a heavy rush over the last few days, the hundis are overflowing in a short period such as a week’s time.

Presently, temple authorities are struggling to ensure the safe-keeping of 35 hundis filled with coins. Meanwhile, devotees are a disgruntled lot, saying their offerings to the Lord are not finding a proper place in the temple. In the coming days, authorities are expecting a steady flow of devotees.