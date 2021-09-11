STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy pitches for institute to tackle rising cyber crime

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy urged the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to set up a Centre Of Excellence (COE) to handle the issue of cyber crimes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy urged the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to set up a Centre Of Excellence (COE) to handle the issue of cyber crimes. “Taking advantage of the shift to digital platforms, especially during the pandemic since most people were working from home through digital platforms, conventional criminals are also taking to digital platforms to cheat people,” he said speaking at the SCSC annual general meeting on Thursday.

He also invited the industry to come forward and join hands in setting up the COE to address and counter cyber crimes in Telangana, thereby setting up an example for India as well as the world. Mahender Reddy urged the SCSC to organise more inclusive programmes for all the new verticals, spread its safety-security programmes and services to other districts of Telangana. “Help rural youth who have a lot of talent secure employment. This helps in minimising crime as well,” he added.

Fighting together

The DGP said that the SCSC had set a good example of fighting together and winning over situations like natural calamities and Covid. He also asked Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra to drive the programme of providing jobs to rural youth through the SCSC

