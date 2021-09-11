Telangana: NALSAR third-best law varsity in India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As for the category of top law institutions in the country, NALSAR University of Law bagged the 3rd position in NIRF rankings, which were released on Thursday. The Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, secured the 5th position among the top institutions in the pharmacy category. Among the list of top universities in the country, UoH was in the 9th position.

The IIT-H, meanwhile, retained its 8th rank among the top engineering institutes in India. Prof. BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, said, “We are happy to have been ranked among the top 10 universities in the country, but we need a gap analysis to understand our downward slide in the overall category, even if this was in an academic year affected by the pandemic.”