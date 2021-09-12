BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay keeps up attack on KCR

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay kept up his relentless attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, this time targetting the latter for allegedly pushing Telangana into a debt trap. After reaching Jogipet in Andole constituency on the 15th day of his padayatra on Saturday, Sanjay held a public meeting.

He claimed that Telangana was the richest State in the country, but the CM had made it debt-ridden by incurring a debt of `4 lakh crore in the past seven years and imposing a burden of Rs 1 lakh on each person in the State. He alleged that government employees in the erstwhile State would receive their salaries on the first day of every month, but were now being paid in installments.

Questioning the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he appealed to people to think how the CM, who was not even paying wages to government employees on the first day of every month, could afford to pay `10 lakh to every family. He said while the government of India had bought Babasaheb Ambedkar’s residence in London, KCR had not kept his promise of constructing a 120-foot Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, but had instead constructed a 130-room house for himself.