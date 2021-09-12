STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay keeps up attack on KCR

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay kept up his relentless attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, this time targetting the latter for allegedly pushing Telangana into a debt trap. 

Published: 12th September 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay kept up his relentless attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, this time targetting the latter for allegedly pushing Telangana into a debt trap. After reaching Jogipet in Andole constituency on the 15th day of his padayatra on Saturday, Sanjay held a public meeting.

He claimed that Telangana was the richest State in the country, but the CM had made it debt-ridden by incurring a debt of `4 lakh crore in the past seven years and imposing a burden of Rs 1 lakh on each person in the State. He alleged that government employees in the erstwhile State would receive their salaries on the first day of every month, but were now being paid in installments.  

Questioning the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he appealed to people to think how the CM, who was not even paying wages to government employees on the first day of every month, could afford to pay `10 lakh to every family. He said while the government of India had bought Babasaheb Ambedkar’s residence in London, KCR had not kept his promise of constructing a 120-foot Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, but had instead constructed a 130-room house for himself. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay K Chandrasekhar Rao BJP
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp