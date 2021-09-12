Congress gears up for Gajwel meet on September 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of preparations for the last public meeting of Dalita-Girijana Dandora planned to be held in Gajwel on September 17, the TPCC will hold an extended executive meeting on Monday. TPCC working president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, informed that apart from TPCC functionaries, the meeting will be attended by MPs, MLCs, MLAs, contested party candidates, co-ordinators of Dandora meetings and others.

Saturday’s meeting which was held virtually and chaired by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also discussed the possible evolving challenges for Gajwel meeting, given the fact that it is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s constituency.

The leaders present also discussed the various issues, including Huzurabad elections and plan of action in view of slew of schemes like Dalita Bandhu being announced for implementation in this Assembly constituency.