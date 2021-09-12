STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
G Kishan Reddy offers to mediate inter-State water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Kishan called upon AP and TS to resolve the water sharing disputes amicably.

Published: 12th September 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that he would mediate and resolve the inter-State water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, if both the Chief Ministers were inclined to do so. 

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Kishan called upon AP and TS to resolve the water sharing disputes amicably. He said that he would take the responsibility to resolve water disputes between the sibling States, if AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K  Chandrasekhar Rao came forward to resolve the matters in a harmonious manner.

As part of its efforts to end the disputes, the Jal Shakti Ministry issued a gazette notification bringing 107 irrigation projects in both the Telugu speaking States under the purview of the river management boards, Kishan pointed out. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been writing series of letters complaining against each other to the Jal Shatki Ministry. 

